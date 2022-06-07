Advertisement

Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case

The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment...
The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment case for lack of jurisdiction.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment case for lack of jurisdiction.

The court’s decision Tuesday appears to end Andre Brady’s years long battle against Youngstown State University over his 2016 layoff.

Brady lost his job of 19 years as public universities were under pressure from then-Republican Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs. Brady has been challenging the dismissal ever since.

Brady turned to the high court after multiple venues cited technicalities to stymie his ability to make his core legal argument that the school lacked the legally-required financial justification to eliminate his position.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Locals enjoy good food and drinks.
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean

Latest News

The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer...
Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial
WTAP News @ 10 -Katherine Warden sworn in as Marietta Police Chief
WTAP News @ 10 -Katherine Warden sworn in as Marietta Police Chief
DAV holds claims event
Disabled American Veterans holds V.A Claims Event
Ely Chapman summer programs, kids getting involved with community
Ely Chapman summer programs, kids getting involved with community