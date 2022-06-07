Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment case for lack of jurisdiction.

The court’s decision Tuesday appears to end Andre Brady’s years long battle against Youngstown State University over his 2016 layoff.

Brady lost his job of 19 years as public universities were under pressure from then-Republican Gov. John Kasich to reduce costs. Brady has been challenging the dismissal ever since.

Brady turned to the high court after multiple venues cited technicalities to stymie his ability to make his core legal argument that the school lacked the legally-required financial justification to eliminate his position.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.