Law enforcement on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Waverly, W. Va.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Waverly, W. Va.

Not many details are known.

What we know according to a dispatcher with Wood County 911, authorities were called to a domestic dispute at a home near the post office in Waverly.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man barricaded in the home.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

WTAP.COM will have more information as it becomes available.

