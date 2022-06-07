Advertisement

Low cost rabies clinic will be in Marietta on Saturday, June 11, 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A low-cost rabies vaccine clinic will be at the Washington County Health Department in Marietta on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 1 P.M. to 2:30 P.M.

The vaccinations will cost $10. The goal of the clinic is to provide the important service to members of the community who may have difficulty affording it at a veterinary clinic, where additional expenses like office visit fees may apply.

Both dogs and cats may be vaccinated at the clinic. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. All pets must be 12 weeks of age or older.

