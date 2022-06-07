Advertisement

Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer has begun after a judge denied a motion to move proceedings out of Kanawha County.

News outlets report testimony began Monday in the trial of Joshua Phillips, who’s charged with killing 28-year-old Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson in 2020 when she responded to a parking lot complaint.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey denied a defense motion to move the trial, saying the standard isn’t whether jurors know the facts of the case but whether they held such fixed opinions that they couldn’t impartially judge the defendant.

