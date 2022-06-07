MOVTA Shuttle will shuttle Parkersburg pool members from Vienna for free

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have a Parkersburg pool pass and live in Vienna you are in luck.

You will be able to receive a free Monday-Friday shuttle ride to the Parkersburg pool due to the renovations to the Jackson Park Pool.

The shuttle will run once at 12:20 p.m. in front of the Vienna Community Center to take you to the pool in Parkersburg and it will shuttle you back to Vienna at 6:20 p.m..

You will need to show the bus driver your pool pass in order to receive the free ride.

General Manager of the transit authority, Michael Kesterson, says the decision was a no-brainer.

“We have the levies in Parkersburg and Vienna so this is good way for us to say thank you and give back to the community with this service,” said Kesterson.

The free service will stop August 17th

