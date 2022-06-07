Advertisement

MOVTA Shuttle will shuttle Parkersburg pool members from Vienna for free

WTAP News @ 5- MOVTA free shuttles
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have a Parkersburg pool pass and live in Vienna you are in luck.

You will be able to receive a free Monday-Friday shuttle ride to the Parkersburg pool due to the renovations to the Jackson Park Pool.

The shuttle will run once at 12:20 p.m. in front of the Vienna Community Center to take you to the pool in Parkersburg and it will shuttle you back to Vienna at 6:20 p.m..

You will need to show the bus driver your pool pass in order to receive the free ride.

General Manager of the transit authority, Michael Kesterson, says the decision was a no-brainer.

“We have the levies in Parkersburg and Vienna so this is good way for us to say thank you and give back to the community with this service,” said Kesterson.

The free service will stop August 17th

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Kimberly “Kim” Malone Obit
Obituary: Malone, Kimberly “Kim”
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean

Latest News

Marietta Superintendent search
OSBA holds focus groups before Marietta superintendent search officially begins
WTAP News @ 5 - MOVTA free shuttles
WTAP News @ 5 - MOVTA free shuttles
WTAP News @ 5 - State Route 339 porch theft
WTAP News @ 5 - State Route 339 porch theft
Low cost rabies clinic will be in Marietta on Saturday, June 11, 2022