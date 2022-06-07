Advertisement

Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne

Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kimberly Anne Albrecht, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1979 in Marietta, Ohio, to Stephen Edward and Jean Boughton (Silliman) Albrecht.

Kim was a 1997 graduate of Marietta High School and she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Colorado State University. She had lived in Colorado, Lake Tahoe, California, New Orleans and Marietta. Kim was an artist, specializing in abstract painting. She was a member of the Celebration Center in Marietta. Kim was a dear friend to many and a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt.  She loved to travel with friends to Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.  Kim was beautiful, creative, and kind and she inspired and supported many others with her positive attitude.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Jeremy Albrecht (Courtney); and nieces, Stella, Evelyn and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Albrecht in 2020.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and her family will have a celebration of her life, along with her brother Jason’s, in Canaan Valley in July.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Kim’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Kimberly “Kim” Malone Obit
Obituary: Malone, Kimberly “Kim”
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean

Latest News

Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens Obit
Obituary: Stephens, Nancy Jane Boyles
Connie Ruth White Obit
Obituary: White, Connie Ruth
Kernie (Carter) Tomblin Obit
Obituary: Tomblin, Kernie (Carter)
Ruby Irene Jarvis Gunn Obit
Obituary: Gunn, Ruby Irene Jarvis