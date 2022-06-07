Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kimberly Anne Albrecht, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1979 in Marietta, Ohio, to Stephen Edward and Jean Boughton (Silliman) Albrecht.

Kim was a 1997 graduate of Marietta High School and she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Colorado State University. She had lived in Colorado, Lake Tahoe, California, New Orleans and Marietta. Kim was an artist, specializing in abstract painting. She was a member of the Celebration Center in Marietta. Kim was a dear friend to many and a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt. She loved to travel with friends to Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. Kim was beautiful, creative, and kind and she inspired and supported many others with her positive attitude.

She is survived by her parents; brother, Jeremy Albrecht (Courtney); and nieces, Stella, Evelyn and Scarlett.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Albrecht in 2020.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated and her family will have a celebration of her life, along with her brother Jason’s, in Canaan Valley in July.

The Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Kim's family

