Obituary: Gunn, Ruby Irene Jarvis

CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby Irene Jarvis Gunn, 99, of Conroe, TX, formerly of Chloe, WV, passed away on December 31, 2020, just weeks before her 100th birthday.

She was born January 20, 1921, a daughter of the late Spencer “Doc” and Effie McClain Jarvis.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Labana Berry (Bill), her grandchildren Arwen, Bill, Martha, Susan, Charles, and Bella, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Irene started her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse on Oka Road in 1940. Following marrying her husband, Denzal Gunn, they moved to Macon, GA, where he was stationed during WWII. During that time, she was a Rosie and worked in munitions, scooping out tiny thimbles full of gun powder for the anti-aircraft shell fuses. After the war, she came back to Calhoun County. She taught at Whitehouse Elementary for 15 years from 1945 to 1960. When her family moved to Jacksonville Beach, FL, she taught at Windy Hill Elementary for another 11 years in Duval County. In 1970, Irene returned to Calhoun to take care of her parents and teach at Arnoldsburg Head Start and Minnora Elementary. She returned to Calhoun County to visit family and take summer classes. She earned her master’s degree in library sciences from West Virginia University in 1985. Over her 42 years, Irene taught pre-school through 6th grade, and probably shared the lives of over 1,200 children in her classrooms. Eventually, she retired in 1986, and the whole community turned up to celebrate with her at a square dance in her big red barn. Up until a few years ago (when she needed more help), Irene lived on her family’s ancestral farm in the West Virginia mountains. She then moved to Texas to be cared for by her daughter and family. In celebration of her nearing 100th birthday, Irene received over 200 cards from all over the world, including many second, third, and fourth generation students of hers.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Thomas P. Jarvis Cemetery, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Butch Conrad officiating. A memorial scholarship in honor of -Irene’s life-long dedication to education is being established for Calhoun County elementary teachers. More details will be posted as soon as the scholarship is established.

