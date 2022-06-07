Advertisement

Obituary: Stephens, Nancy Jane Boyles

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens, 87, passed away in her family home in Parkersburg on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

She was loved and adored by her family and friends. Nancy was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a devoted Sunday school teacher.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, David L. Stephens; children, David Stephens, Barbara (Steve) Varner, Donald Stephens and Joseph (Sarah) Stephens; sister, Margaret Ann Mahaney of Ellenboro, WV; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery G. and Margaret Boyles, of Ritchie County, WV; brother, Ellis Boyles, of St. Marys, WV; sisters, Donna Lee Clouse, of Kansas City, MO and Barbara Adkins of Wayne, WV.

It was Nancy’s wish to not have a traditional service. A Celebration of her life will be planned in the coming weeks.

For those wishing to share a memory or message of comfort with the Stephens family, please visit vaughankimes.com.

