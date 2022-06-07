Obituary: Tomblin, Kernie (Carter)

PALESTINE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kernie (Carter) Tomblin, 77, of Palestine WV, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 50 years, Dewey Tomblin Jr. on Monday June 6, 2022.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching the “Golden Girls”, and “Reba”, singing old fashioned Hymns, enjoyed listening to music by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty and her favorite songs were” Coal Miners Daughter” by Loretta Lynn and " Go Rest High”, by Vince Gill.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Boyd and Nora (Vanderpool)

Carter, her mother and father-in-law, Dewey Sr and Ora Tomblin. Brothers and brothers-in-law, Isaac Carter, William Carter, John Carter, Joe Isaac Tomblin, Columbus Workman, Roland Adams, Elden Tomblin, Clabe Tomblin, Andrew Tomblin, James Thompson and Chester Dyer

Sisters and sister-in-laws, Lucille Workman, Inez Carter, Vennie Tomblin, Tootsie Tomblin, Bernice Tomblin, Julie Tomblin, Lucinda Thompson, Sadie Dyer, Katie Tomblin and Blanche Tomblin.

Son-in-law Elva Kelley.

Survived by her children: Dewey R Tomblin (Sandy), Nora Kelley, Regina Hallman ( Leonard), Tonya Morrison (Terry), Jody Burnsworth (Russ) and Juanita Cope (Richard).

Grand Children Josh, Chris, Meagan, Susie, Kari, Kenny Bub, KJ, Little Nora, Little Debbie Doo, Ricky, Jay, Jussie, Dani, Lexi, Gunner, Nicky, Holly Bear, Roland, Gabby Dew, C Bob, and 8 bonus grandchildren.

35 Great Grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren

Sister: Inis Adams (Roland) , sister- in- laws Barb Carter (Ike) and Brenda Carter (John) and Flo Tomblin (Elden). Brother-in-law Dennis Tomblin (Julie), several Nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 PM, Thursday June 9, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth and

Friday 6 to 9 PM, June 10, 2022 at Freeman Funeral Home of Chapmanville WV. Services will be at Noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Freeman Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Carter Family Cemetery on Harts Creek.

