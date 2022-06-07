One man shot by law enforcement after a standoff in Wood County

UPDATE - WOOD COUNTY, W. Va. (WTAP) - One man is shot after a standoff with law enforcement in Waverly, W. Va. Tuesday afternoon.

The man, whose name is not being released, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says the man was shot by a member of the Wood County SWAT team. The officer that fired the shot was a member of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodyard says no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting. He says because a member of the Sheriff’s Office was involved in the shooting protocol is that the investigation will now be handed over to the West Virginia State Police.

The call originally came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday about a domestic dispute at a home near the post office in Waverly. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man barricaded in the home.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Waverly, W. Va.

Not many details are known.

What we know according to a dispatcher with Wood County 911, authorities were called to a domestic dispute at a home near the post office in Waverly.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man barricaded in the home.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

