OSBA holds focus groups before Marietta superintendent search officially begins

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio School Boards Association held a focus group all day Tuesday for the upcoming Marietta city schools superintendent search.

Staff members, students, booster groups, athletic departments an other involved members of the school district voiced their questions or concerns about the superintendent candidates.

Consultant for OSBA, Teri Morgan, believes focus groups are important to the superintendent search because it allows them to get the opinions from everyone involved.

“No district operates in a vacuum it takes all of the stakeholders it takes the support of the community, it takes students that are being addressed and cared for and given the right opportunities, it takes the teachers to offer those opportunities and it takes administration,” Morgan said.

One concern at a focus group was the potential lack of qualified candidate due to the late search. Teri Morgan admits the traditional season has passed but believes many qualified candidates still exist.

“The season to look for superintendents and when they’re looking for new positions is usually January, February, and March so that they can finish at their current district and start fresh in the summer with their new district but that said we still have a lot of superintendents who are looking for that new opportunity,” said Morgan.

Another focus group will be held at Marietta High School on June 17.

