Advertisement

State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft

State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Residents in the Washington County area is telling officials that people are stealing packages off of their porches.

Officials say that they have received multiple calls of people stealing packages.

Many of these calls coming from the State Route 339 area mainly in Vincent and Barlow.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s office says the best way to prevent something like this from happening is providing surveillance or camera for your property, requesting how your delivery can be placed or being creative with how to prevent people from stealing the packages.

“Being creative and even posting signs that the property is under surveillance or ‘Beware of Dogs’ signs and things like that. We feel it would probably be a pretty good deterrent for people,” says Sgt. William Johnson.

Officials say that if you have seen your package stolen at all, you should contact the county sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Kimberly “Kim” Malone Obit
Obituary: Malone, Kimberly “Kim”
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean

Latest News

Vienna Volunteer Fire Dept. ice cream social returns June 10
Vienna Volunteer Fire Dept. ice cream social returns June 10
handicap parking spot
DMV issues expiration extension on mobility impaired placards to August 31st
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Waverly Standoff
Law enforcement on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Waverly, W. Va.