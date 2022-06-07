State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft

WASHINGTON CO., Ohio (WTAP) - Residents in the Washington County area is telling officials that people are stealing packages off of their porches.

Officials say that they have received multiple calls of people stealing packages.

Many of these calls coming from the State Route 339 area mainly in Vincent and Barlow.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s office says the best way to prevent something like this from happening is providing surveillance or camera for your property, requesting how your delivery can be placed or being creative with how to prevent people from stealing the packages.

“Being creative and even posting signs that the property is under surveillance or ‘Beware of Dogs’ signs and things like that. We feel it would probably be a pretty good deterrent for people,” says Sgt. William Johnson.

Officials say that if you have seen your package stolen at all, you should contact the county sheriff’s office.

