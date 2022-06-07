Advertisement

Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash

A two-vehicle crash on Route 7 and Farson Street results in slowed traffic, but no injuries.
WTAP News @ Noon- Crash on Route 7 Tuesday Morning
By Zach Miles
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning slowed down traffic on Route 7 and Farson Street.

With rain showers throughout the morning, road conditions were slick for drivers as officials received the call around 8:05 a.m.

The light blue van was traveling northbound on Farson Street after getting the green light to cross the intersection of Rt. 7. A separate red truck was traveling westbound on Rt. 7 and failed to stop at the red light and hit the van.

Traffic was slowed down going west on Rt. 7 and north on Farson Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, the Belpre Police Department and the Belpre Squad 492 responded with an ambulance that was not used.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck with serious injuries at Wood County/Wirt County line
Name of teen killed in crash released
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
New details in Nicholas County deputy’s death
James Dean Price Obit
Obituary: Price, James Dean
Locals enjoy good food and drinks.
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg

Latest News

The U.S. Treasury Department is sending more than half a billion dollars to expand broadband...
Four states receive first allocations of $10B broadband fund
Four hearings are coming up this summer to gather public comment on a Appalachian Power Co. and...
4 hearings planned this summer in W. Va. rate review case
The trial for a West Virginia man charged with murder in the fatal shooting a police officer...
Man charged with killing police officer goes on trial
The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear a fired college bookstore employee’s employment...
Justices decline to take up ex-campus bookstore worker case