Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning slowed down traffic on Route 7 and Farson Street.

With rain showers throughout the morning, road conditions were slick for drivers as officials received the call around 8:05 a.m.

The light blue van was traveling northbound on Farson Street after getting the green light to cross the intersection of Rt. 7. A separate red truck was traveling westbound on Rt. 7 and failed to stop at the red light and hit the van.

Traffic was slowed down going west on Rt. 7 and north on Farson Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Belpre Volunteer Fire Department, the Belpre Police Department and the Belpre Squad 492 responded with an ambulance that was not used.

