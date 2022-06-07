UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, a man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries following a standoff with officers Tuesday afternoon in Waverly, West Virginia.

At around 10:47 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic problem in progress between a father and a son at the 100 block of Waverly Street.

After arriving on the scene, deputies were made aware of warrants on file in Wood County Magistrate Court for one of the parties involved in the domestic dispute. After verifying the warrants, deputies attempted to make contact with Mathew Phillips to execute arrest warrants on charges of obstructing an officer along with disorderly conduct and worthless checks.

Phillips met deputies on his porch, brandishing what appeared to be two handguns at the responding deputies. At this point, a standoff between Phillips and sheriff’s office personnel ensued.

On at least two occasions, Phillips exited the residence onto a porch, at which time non-lethal means were attempted to end the standoff. Both attempts failed.

Hostage negotiators from the Parkersburg Police Department were on the scene and attempted to negotiate a peaceful conclusion. When those negotiations broke down, members of the sheriff’s office SWAT team entered through the back door when Phillips confronted them with a handgun.

Upon perceiving the threat, SWAT officers shot Phillips in the torso and leg areas. SWAT team members immediately started life-saving measures on Phillips for his injuries while waiting for EMS personnel who were staged near the scene to arrive.

St. Joe Ambulance Service took Phillips to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation into the shooting, which are standard protocols for such incidents.

UPDATE: One man is shot after a standoff with law enforcement in Waverly, W. Va. Tuesday afternoon.

The man, whose name is not being released, was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says the man was shot by a member of the Wood County SWAT team. The officer that fired the shot was a member of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Woodyard says no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting. He says because a member of the Sheriff’s Office was involved in the shooting protocol is that the investigation will now be handed over to the West Virginia State Police.

The call originally came in around 11 a.m. Tuesday about a domestic dispute at a home near the post office in Waverly. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man barricaded in the home.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a man barricaded in a home in Waverly, W. Va.

Not many details are known.

What we know according to a dispatcher with Wood County 911, authorities were called to a domestic dispute at a home near the post office in Waverly.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found a man barricaded in the home.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

WTAP.COM will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.