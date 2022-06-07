Vienna Volunteer Fire Dept. ice cream social returns June 10

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A significant event for the Vienna area is returning after being cancelled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vienna volunteer fire department ice cream social is coming back to the public this Friday.

Fire chief, Steve Scholl says that this is the only event the department has to raise funds.

And these funds won’t only be going into new equipment, but for food for the volunteer firefighters.

“In our city budget, we do not have a line item to feed the firemen. If we’re out on a long fire scene or drinking water or anything like that, we don’t have a line budget for that. So, we use this money for that. We’re getting a sonar system for our boat. And we just use for needed items that aren’t budgeted through the city on it,” says Scholl.

The ice cream social will be starting at six in the evening on June 10.

Officials with the fire department say that they still need people to provide extra desserts. Such as pies and cakes.

