Abandoned home catches fire on Covert St.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An abandoned Parkersburg home caught on fire early on Monday morning.

The Parkersburg Fire Department received the call around 6:54 a.m.

The fire occurred at the 1800 block of Covert Street, and officials responded to the scene within two minutes of getting the call.

Fire officials noticed that the back door was open when they arrived on scene.

The fire was contained to the attic of the house, but Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the house was in “bad shape” before the fire happened.

Chief Matthews says that the residence had been vacant, but neighbors claimed that they had seen various people come in and out of the building for quite some time.

The Parkersburg Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

