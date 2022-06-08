Building Bridges to Careers receives a $10,000 check from local organization

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Building Bridges to Careers organization was presented with a check by a local West Virginia organization Wednesday afternoon.

The BB2C will be celebrating ten years of successful students, prosperous businesses, and thriving communities this August.

The West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union presented a $10,000 check as the silver star sponsor for the celebration later this summer.

The BB2C is able to provide career mentoring, job shadowing, internships, and many more for their students because of partnerships with local businesses and organizations such as the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union.

The West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union Marketing Strategist, Annalisa Hall, shared why they decided to partner with the BB2C.

”We have decided to partner with the BB2C because of their mission statement of helping build careers to community. We really feel that helps our mission which is to help people become financially well in the future and we feel this partnership is a very good opportunity to support our local community and our mission,” Hall said.

BB2C’s ten year celebration will be held on August 19 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Marietta Shrine Club.

If you are looking to purchase tickers for the event you can head over to bb2careers.org/celebrate for more information.

