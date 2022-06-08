Advertisement

Obituary: Casto, Claudia E.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Claudia E. Casto, 66 of Parkersburg passed away June 7, 2022 at the Eagle Pointe Care Facility.

She was born in Murrysville, WV August 4, 1955 the daughter of the late Daniel Wright and Mary Taylor.

She enjoyed crafts, her candy and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda McKaughan (Jesse) of Belleville;  Her brothers, Charles Taylor of Buckhannon, WV. and Daniel Taylor (Cheryl) of Belleville;  One sister, Linda Brozovich of Pittsburgh, PA.  Her grandchildren, Daniel Thomas, Steven Thomas and Nevaeh McKaughan and 3 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial visitation Saturday from 3-5pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

