Obituary: Mckee- Spradlin, Charles Tristen James

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He was born March 26, 1998 in Starkville, MS, a son of Carl and Lisa Lewis Spradlin of Parkersburg and James Richard McKee of Kosciusko, MS.

Tristien enjoyed football and as a youth was on the North Parkersburg Ramblers football team. He found joy in helping others and would often donate his time working outdoors and mowing grass.

In addition to his parents, Tristen is survived by his siblings, Marli Williams, Reagan Williams, Blake Williams and Alexzandra Lewis; fiancé, Kelcey Tossone and her son, Alex; maternal grandmother, Marguerite “Maggie” Lewis; paternal grandparents, Richard (Wendy) McKee and Judy McKee; maternal aunt, Lacy Lewis and her daughters Ellie and Mila; a niece, Lynnon Smith; two nephews, Miles Williams and Paxton Mick; his lifelong best friend, Tasia Serpico; god father, Jim Moon, who held a special place in Tristen’s heart; along with a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Pat Lewis.

Funeral services will be held 5:30 pm Friday, June 10, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.

