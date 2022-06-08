Advertisement

Obituary: Mckee- Spradlin, Charles Tristen James

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin, 24, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022.

He was born March 26, 1998 in Starkville, MS, a son of Carl and Lisa Lewis Spradlin of Parkersburg and James Richard McKee of Kosciusko, MS.

Tristien enjoyed football and as a youth was on the North Parkersburg Ramblers football team. He found joy in helping others and would often donate his time working outdoors and mowing grass.

In addition to his parents, Tristen is survived by his siblings, Marli Williams, Reagan Williams, Blake Williams and Alexzandra Lewis; fiancé, Kelcey Tossone and her son, Alex; maternal grandmother, Marguerite “Maggie” Lewis; paternal grandparents, Richard (Wendy) McKee and Judy McKee; maternal aunt, Lacy Lewis and her daughters Ellie and Mila; a niece, Lynnon Smith; two nephews, Miles Williams and Paxton Mick; his lifelong best friend, Tasia Serpico; god father, Jim Moon, who held a special place in Tristen’s heart; along with a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Pat Lewis.

Funeral services will be held 5:30 pm Friday, June 10, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
A two-vehicle crash on Route 7 and Farson Street results in slowed traffic, but no injuries.
Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft
Anja Kay Richardson Obit
Obituary: Richardson, Anja Kay

Latest News

Claudia E. Casto Obit
Obituary: Casto, Claudia E.
Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens Obit
Obituary: Stephens, Nancy Jane Boyles
Connie Ruth White Obit
Obituary: White, Connie Ruth
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne