Obituary: Smedley, Sandra Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lee Smedley, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022.

Sandy was born August 1, 1943. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the center and strength of her family. Her smile could light up a room. She lived her life with so much love, grace, and selflessness. She loved spending time with her family, and cooking with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Beach; her mother, Orpha Beach; son, Brian Smedley; and husband of 60 years, Michael Smedley.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Tammy (John) Moore; grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Toria Moore, Olivia Smedley, and Bryce Smedley; daughter-in-law, Michele Smedley; sister, Judy (Hank) Oldaker; brother, Bob (Kitty) Beach; and many nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Wayne Brown officiating.

Entombment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.