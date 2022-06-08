Advertisement

Obituary: Smedley, Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee Smedley Obit
Sandra Lee Smedley Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sandra Lee Smedley, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2022.

Sandy was born August 1, 1943. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was the center and strength of her family. Her smile could light up a room. She lived her life with so much love, grace, and selflessness. She loved spending time with her family, and cooking with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Beach; her mother, Orpha Beach; son, Brian Smedley; and husband of 60 years, Michael Smedley.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Tammy (John) Moore; grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Toria Moore, Olivia Smedley, and Bryce Smedley; daughter-in-law, Michele Smedley; sister, Judy (Hank) Oldaker; brother, Bob (Kitty) Beach; and many nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Wayne Brown officiating.

Entombment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
A two-vehicle crash on Route 7 and Farson Street results in slowed traffic, but no injuries.
Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the...
Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft

Latest News

Claudia E. Casto Obit
Obituary: Casto, Claudia E.
Charles Tristen James McKee-Spradlin Obit
Obituary: Mckee- Spradlin, Charles Tristen James
Nancy Jane Boyles Stephens Obit
Obituary: Stephens, Nancy Jane Boyles
Connie Ruth White Obit
Obituary: White, Connie Ruth