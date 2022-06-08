Advertisement

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

Funeral services are being held Wednesday in Nicholas County
(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Family, friends, members of the community and law enforcement agencies from around the region have made their way to Nicholas County Wednesday to pay final respects to a fallen brother in blue.

Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.

Visitation began at Noon at the convention center.

Law enforcement from all over the state and beyond are expected to attend the memorial services Wednesday.

(WSAZ)

Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held Wednesday

Baker was shot and killed Friday, June 3 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded men inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of deputy Tom Baker.

Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect

The second suspect, Richie Holcomb, 36, died in the shootout. Holcomb was convicted of a felony in Webster County Circuit Court in 2014.

Kelly and Holcomb were armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.

Tributes in honor of deputy Baker can be seen throughout Nicholas County. A memorial outside of the courthouse continues to grow.

A memorial in honor of deputy Baker continues to grow outside of the Nicholas County Courthouse.
A memorial in honor of deputy Baker continues to grow outside of the Nicholas County Courthouse.(WSAZ)

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
A two-vehicle crash on Route 7 and Farson Street results in slowed traffic, but no injuries.
Traffic slowed after Route 7 crash
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the...
Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft
State Route 339 residents are reporting porch theft

Latest News

BB2C presented a check from the West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union
Building Bridges to Careers receives a $10,000 check from local organization
Teen CSI Academy visits the River Hawk Farm
Teen CSI academy with WVU-P takes a trip to the River Hawk Farm
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Two men indicted for fatal stabbing in Marietta