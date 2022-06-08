Teen CSI academy with WVU-P takes a trip to the River Hawk Farm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Teen CSI Academy with West Virginia University at Parkersburg took a trip to the River Hawk Farm on Wednesday to learn more about crime scene investigation.

The program is offered for teens between the ages of thirteen to seventeen who are interested in forensic science and want to see what it is like to be a criminal investigator.

Criminal justice professors from WVU-P and local area experts have been guiding students through hands-on experience in crime scene reconstruction, evidence processing, criminal profiling, and preparing case trials.

While at the farm, students learned to collect footwear impressions and they learned about death investigations during an excavation.

An Assistant Professor and Coordinator for criminal justice at WVU-P, Andrew Walker, shared why he believes this program is important for students.

”I think the most important thing and the best thing that comes out of it is helping the students understand the opportunities that are available to them. As part of the week we also talk about the options that they have as far as job skills training, while they are in high school and some of the programs they can go into. Things they can do after high school whether it is college or a work force training program or moving right into employment and we kind of just talk about their options. We kind of break down a lot of the myths of what people think crime scene investigators do versus what the opportunities actually are and what the investigators actually do,” Walker said.

If you are looking for more information on this program or other summer programs related to the Teen CSI Academy with West Virginia University at Parkersburg call 304-424-8383.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.