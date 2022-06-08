Two men indicted for fatal stabbing in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The two men charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old man in Marietta have been indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury.

Indicted by Washington Co. Grand Jury (none)

41-year-old Oscar Hernandez Diaz has been indicted on one count of Murder, which is a felony in the death of Abraham Olvera. 34-year-old Isaac Hernandez Diaz has been indicted on one count of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, which is also a felony.

According to the Marietta Police Department, shortly after 11 Saturday night, May 21, 23-year-old Olvera was found with a large cut to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away.

Police say Isaac Hernandez Diaz and the victim’s brother had been in a physical fight earlier. The Diaz’s left the scene and went to the apartment they share. Isaac Hernandez Diaz got a katana-style sword, and Oscar got a large wooden stake.

The two returned to Dale St. and began breaking the windows out of Olvera’s apartment.

Police say at that point, Oscar Hernandez Diaz stabbed Abraham Olvera as he stood in front of his window.

Both suspects were arrested at the apartment where they both live. Police say they also found the sword that was used in the crime in their apartment.

Both men will be arraigned in Judge Mark Kerenyi’s courtroom on Wednesday, June 29, at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.