“All children deserve a happily ever after.” The Fairytale Ball fundraiser is back

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Home Society Fairytale Ball fundraiser will soon be back after a two year hiatus due to Covid.

It’s an annual event that raises money for the Children’s Home Society’s foster care and adoption programs. The event will have live music, carriage rides, a silent auction, cocktail hour, dinner, and more.

People are encouraged to wear formal attire to stay in step with the fairytale theme.

Event-organizer Angela Hatfield said it’s their biggest fundraiser for their foster care and adoption programs.

“So when we started talking about what kind of fundraiser we wanted to do and we came up with the fairytale ball theme, it’s all about all children deserve a happily ever after,” she said.

The ball will be held at Nemesis Shrine Center on June 25th at 6 PM. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. You can sign up by stopping by the Children’s Home Society Parkersburg location, you can give them a call at 304-485-0650, or you can visit their Facebook page.

You can also reach out to sponsor a themed-table at the event.

