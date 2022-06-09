Advertisement

Arts and entertainment events happening June 9-12 across the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Aqueous 2022, WVWS Signature Members Exhibit & Ashcan School - Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, Until June 11, Tues. - Fri. 10 am -5 pm
  • Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit Starts at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed. - Sun. 12 -5 pm until Sept 4
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, Throughout the Month 11:30 am & 1:30 pm
  • Pride Weekend at the Cocktail Bar, Fri. 9 am and Sun. 4 pm

Thursday, June 9

  • Free Wood County History Scavenger Hunt at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 1 pm
  • Board Games at the Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30 -7:30 pm
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: The Hopewell at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
  • St. Marys Community Band at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, June 10

  • Fun Friday Craft Activity for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 -1 pm
  • River Towne Band at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6 -9 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: Fifth Street Band at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30 -9:30 pm
  • Jazzin’ Up the Museums at Campus Martius Museum, Fri. 6:30 pm
  • Marietta Photo Walks at Armory Square, Fri. 6:30 pm
  • Scotty Austin at The Dils Center, Fri. 7 pm-2:30 am
  • Taylor Sams at The Blackbird Coffee House, Fri. 7 pm
  • Johnny Staats Project at Barlow Branch Library, Fri. 7:30 pm
  • Drive In Movie “Encanto” at Washington County Fairgrounds, Fri. 9 pm

Saturday, June 11

  • Pride in the Park at Parkersburg City Park, Sat. 12-4 pm
  • An Insiders Tour at Campus Martius, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm
  • Dialect Workshop at Wood County Society, Sat. 2 pm
  • Kent Jorgeson Memorial at Smoot Theatre, Sat 2 pm
  • Concert & Dinner Series: Parkersburg South High Students at Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Valley Echoes-Teen Talent 70′s-90′s at Cornerstone Inn, Sat. 6:30 pm
  • WV Folk Artists Presents the Tall Tales of Tony Beaver at the Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 7 pm
  • Slack Family Bluegrass Band at the Adelphia, Sat. 9 pm

