Arts and entertainment events happening June 9-12 across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Aqueous 2022, WVWS Signature Members Exhibit & Ashcan School - Era Watercolors at the Parkersburg Art Center, Until June 11, Tues. - Fri. 10 am -5 pm

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit Starts at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed. - Sun. 12 -5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, Throughout the Month 11:30 am & 1:30 pm

Pride Weekend at the Cocktail Bar, Fri. 9 am and Sun. 4 pm

Thursday, June 9

Free Wood County History Scavenger Hunt at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 1 pm

Board Games at the Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30 -7:30 pm

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: The Hopewell at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

St. Marys Community Band at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Friday, June 10

Fun Friday Craft Activity for Kids at Bicentennial Park, Fri. 11 -1 pm

River Towne Band at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6 -9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Fifth Street Band at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30 -9:30 pm

Jazzin’ Up the Museums at Campus Martius Museum, Fri. 6:30 pm

Marietta Photo Walks at Armory Square, Fri. 6:30 pm

Scotty Austin at The Dils Center, Fri. 7 pm-2:30 am

Taylor Sams at The Blackbird Coffee House, Fri. 7 pm

Johnny Staats Project at Barlow Branch Library, Fri. 7:30 pm

Drive In Movie “Encanto” at Washington County Fairgrounds, Fri. 9 pm

Saturday, June 11

Pride in the Park at Parkersburg City Park, Sat. 12-4 pm

An Insiders Tour at Campus Martius, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm

Dialect Workshop at Wood County Society, Sat. 2 pm

Kent Jorgeson Memorial at Smoot Theatre, Sat 2 pm

Concert & Dinner Series: Parkersburg South High Students at Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Valley Echoes-Teen Talent 70′s-90′s at Cornerstone Inn, Sat. 6:30 pm

WV Folk Artists Presents the Tall Tales of Tony Beaver at the Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 7 pm

Slack Family Bluegrass Band at the Adelphia, Sat. 9 pm

