Advertisement

Columbus Dispatch names first woman as executive editor

The Columbus Dispatch has named a woman and person of color to lead its newsroom for the first...
The Columbus Dispatch has named a woman and person of color to lead its newsroom for the first time in the Ohio newspaper’s nearly 151-year history.((Source: WTVM))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus Dispatch has named a woman and person of color to lead its newsroom for the first time in the Ohio newspaper’s nearly 151-year history.

Executives on Wednesday announced 59-year-old Edwina Blackwell Clark will become executive editor on June 27. She’ll replace Alan Miller, who retired at the end of 2021.

Blackwell Clark recently worked as communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Ohio and was director of public relations for one of Ohio’s two historically Black colleges, Central State University.

She was editor and publisher of several southwest Ohio newspapers, including the Middletown Journal and the Hamilton Journal News.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the...
Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion
Severe weather in the MOV
Severe weather strikes the Mid-Ohio Valley
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a...
Some temporary assistance recipients will get extra payment
WTAP News @ 11 -Explosion at North Hills Pool
WTAP News @ 11 -Explosion at North Hills Pool
Zach and Henry pay tribute to the country roads, wish a happy birthday to the Lobster Lady and...
WTAP Daybreak - What's Trending 6/9
Arts and entertainment events happening June 9-12 across the Mid-Ohio Valley