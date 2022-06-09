Columbus Dispatch names first woman as executive editor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus Dispatch has named a woman and person of color to lead its newsroom for the first time in the Ohio newspaper’s nearly 151-year history.

Executives on Wednesday announced 59-year-old Edwina Blackwell Clark will become executive editor on June 27. She’ll replace Alan Miller, who retired at the end of 2021.

Blackwell Clark recently worked as communications director for the Alzheimer’s Association of Ohio and was director of public relations for one of Ohio’s two historically Black colleges, Central State University.

She was editor and publisher of several southwest Ohio newspapers, including the Middletown Journal and the Hamilton Journal News.

