Gas prices make locals think twice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you drive at all, chances are you’re feeling the pain at the pump. Multiple gas stations around the Mid-Ohio Valley are up to $4.99 a gallon.

People in our area and across the US are feeling that sticker shock. Filling up your tank has reached record-breaking levels.

One local said, “Quite frankly, I’m upset with them. I feel like they need to be lower.”

Another said, “I think they’re too high…,”

As of this Thursday, the national average for gas prices is $4.97, according to AAA.

“I mean, I wish I didn’t have to pay for it but you’re kind of forced to if you want to get around,” a local pointed out.

In West Virginia, the average is around $4.88 and Ohio’s broken the $5 mark.

One local told WTAP he’s had to make several re-arrangements in his daily life

“Hopefully it doesn’t escalate any further but I am making the proper preparations to avoid that becoming an issue in the future,” he said, adding that he tries to stick with gas stations that offer incentives like points now-a-days.

During a time of year known for vacations and family get-togethers, gas prices are putting a damper on things.

A local said, “A lot of family get togethers have been put off because of it. I haven’t been able to make the distance of the trip. I just had one from North Carolina that I had to miss unfortunately.”

Another said, “You have to be a lot more conservative. We changed a lot of our trips around. Like today I said we’re going out to Mountwood. Usually we like to go out to Columbus or Pittsburgh but that’s kind of slowed down for this summer.”

Just a year ago, the national average was about $3.07, according to AAA.

That’s almost $2 cheaper than prices now.

One local said, “I’m worried for the United States of America…all the people here. I mean, I’m doing okay myself but I know it’s tough on families who have children who have ball games, who have events that they have to go to…,”

With rising gas prices, one thing’s for sure. We’re all reaching a little deeper into our pockets.

