Obituary: Riddle, Ruth Jane

Ruth Jane Riddle Obit
Ruth Jane Riddle Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruth Jane Riddle, 94, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away quietly at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born May 17, 1928, a daughter of the late August Thomas and Gladys Boswell.

She was a 1946 graduate of Ludlow High School and also graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1949. Ruth worked as a Surgical Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church and loved her Lord. She was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Tom (Mary Beth) Riddle of Parkersburg; two daughters, Kathryn (Steve) Marks of Inwood, WV, and Libby (Larry) Wright of Parkersburg; one sister, Mary (Ralph) Long of Marietta, OH; grandchildren, Steve and Richard Marks, John, Brent, and Ross Mills, Holly and Joseph Riddle, David and Brian Wright and 25 great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hubert Hale Riddle.

Funeral Services will be held 11AM Monday, June 13, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Visitation will be 3-7PM Sunday, June 12, 2022, burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Riddle family.

