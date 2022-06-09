Obituary: Yoak, Freda R.

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Freda R. Yoak, 97, of Grantsville, WV, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Minnie Hamilton Health System.

She was born on February 14, 1925, at Nobe, WV, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ethel Freshour Radabaugh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her one sister and two brothers. She was married 76.5 years to Ivy Von Yoak, who died in 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Yoak Turner and her husband Dan, of Grantsville; Karen Yoak Lewis and her husband Bill of Winston-Salem, NC. She had four grandchildren, Jodi Hume and husband Paul of Baltimore, MD; Britney Rosenberger and her husband Scott of Fairmont, WV; Matt Lewis and his wife Madlon of Decatur, GA; and Jon Lewis and his wife Whitney of Arlington, TX. She is also survived by one brother, Dale, of Hazlet, NJ.

Mrs. Yoak was an active member of the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active in Methodist Women. She was also an active member of the hospital auxiliary and the Grantsville Civic Club. She was also a member of the Grantsville Chapter #73 of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she held every office. She was also a member of the State Eastern Star Choir.

Mrs. Yoak co-owned and operated the Mutual Insurance Company of WV for 25 years. She also served as the Belle representing Calhoun County at the State Folk Festival in Glenville, WV, in 2007. They loved to travel and were delighted to be able to go to England, Spain, and northern Africa, as well as places in the Caribbean and throughout the United States.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Family viewing will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Public viewing from 10 to 11 followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill UMC Cemetery.

