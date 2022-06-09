Advertisement

Some temporary assistance recipients will get extra payment

Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a...
Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June.

The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.

The agency says the funds will help with the rising cost of food, beverages and household goods as well as the rising cost of transportation.

Payments will be credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards around Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 Wednesday afternoon about a mishap with the...
Chlorinator mishap at the North Hills pool leads to explosion
Kimberly Anne Albrecht Obit
Obituary: Albrecht, Kimberly Anne
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Severe weather in the MOV
Severe weather strikes the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

WTAP News @ 11 -Explosion at North Hills Pool
WTAP News @ 11 -Explosion at North Hills Pool
Zach and Henry pay tribute to the country roads, wish a happy birthday to the Lobster Lady and...
WTAP Daybreak - What's Trending 6/9
Arts and entertainment events happening June 9-12 across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge Update 6/9