Some temporary assistance recipients will get extra payment

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Some recipients of West Virginia’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families will receive a special payment of $465 as part of the COVID-19 response.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says the funds will go to recipients who were active in the WV Works program in May and are eligible to continue with the program in June.

The temporary assistance program’s Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund is providing the payments.

The agency says the funds will help with the rising cost of food, beverages and household goods as well as the rising cost of transportation.

Payments will be credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards around Thursday.

