UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chlorine device exploded at North Hills pool, leaving one injured.

Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service were all at North Hills pool early Thursday afternoon.

Waverly VFD Captain Chip Umstot said, when his team got there, officials had gathered everybody who was at the pool into a “safe zone.”

The call was for an explosion inside the filtration building.

“It was the building just outside the pool perimeter. It’s a mix house where they do the filtration of chlorine for the pool,” Umstot explained.

“They were reloading the filtration cylinder with chlorine and a chain of events occurred that we’re trying to determine and the cylinder exploded,” he said.

One pool staff member was transported to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to Umstot.

He said there were no more injuries and that the only damage done to the facility was to the chlorine cylinder itself.

North Hills Mayor Dale Baumgartner will be leading the investigation into the cause of the incident with the help of the pool board and town council.

Baumgartner said the pool shut down right after the incident and that staff will be implementing safety measures so that the pool can reopen.

This is a developing story so WTAP will keep you posted with updates.

