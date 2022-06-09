Advertisement

Wood County History scavenger hunt is back for the next few days

WTAP News @ 5-Wood County history scavenger hunt
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The historical section of the Wood County Library is hosting its annual Wood County History scavenger hunt over the next couple days.

The first day of the history scavenger hunt took place Thursday at three different locations.

The locations included the Henry Cooper Cabin in Parkersburg City Park, the New Era One Room Schoolhouse in Mineral Wells, and Phelps-Tavenner House in Parkersburg.

All ages are welcome to participate in the scavenger hunt to learn about the pioneers south of the Little Kanawha River.

At each location participants are given a list of 10 questions to find clues and come up with answers too. In order to win the top prize you must hunt at all three locations.

The first Vice President of the Wood County Historical Society, Dottie Bibbee, shared why she believes people should come out and join in on the fun.

”All of these historical places were on the southside of the Little Kanawha River. But this is how history becomes alive history becomes alive for people. I think it is a fun way to share with your family and to learn.”>

If you are interested in joining in on the hunt, all three locations will be open from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday where you can also search for clues to try to earn the top prize and certificates.

