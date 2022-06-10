Advertisement

Belpre World War II veteran Roy Sees honored with a Quilt of Valor

World War II veteran and Belpre Resident Roy Sees was honored June 9 with a Quilt of Valor from...
World War II veteran and Belpre Resident Roy Sees was honored June 9 with a Quilt of Valor from West Virginia Ohio Quilter with a Purpose.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre World War II veteran Roy Sees was honored with a Quilt of Valor on June 9 surrounded by the Belpre Area Veterans and Sees’ family in the courtyard outside of the Belpre Senior Center.

The quilt was made by the West Virginia Ohio Quilters with a Purpose and pieced together by Dorothy Straight.

Sees was appreciative of the quilt and called it another medal to add to his collection.

“Just a very...bunch of guys that got together to give it to me and I had never even heard of it before,” Sees said. “I never knew about it and so I appreciate it so much and the guys that we are associating with these veterans are just a bunch of patriotic guys. It’s beyond my words...beyond my imagination to have something like this to happen.”

According to its website, the Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts while her son was serving in Iraq. Roberts had a dream about a young man hunched over feeling utter despair. In the next scene, the young man was wrapped around in a quilt and his demeanor changed. Roberts realized quilts equaled healing.

Since 2003, 313,053 quilts have been made to honor veterans and active military personnel.

A representative from the Quilts of Valor during the ceremony said a quilt is different than a blanket because it is made into three parts. The front has many pieces representing the number of people it took to make it. The middle is the warmth and love that the quilters have for the military and the love the military members have for their country. Finally, the back holds it all together representing the military that has held the United States of America together.

Sees said the quilt is beautiful and it keeps him very warm. He said he will be sure to show the quilt off to his family and grandkids that are scattered throughout the country.

