”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emma Kitchen was crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA and for her the emotions ran deep.

“I remember I could not feel my arms, everything in my body just shut off and in the video I just looked up at her and she hugged me and I could not remember anything I did in the crowning. So watching the video back I was like oh I did that,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen found her passion for pageantry when she was 13. It wasn’t just the glitz and glamour that caught her attention.

“I have a very close family friend, Tiffany Rice, she was the WV honey princess festival fair title holder and that was the first festival I entered. I saw that through the title it was so much more than a sash and a crown that they found something they were passionate about and they turned there special interest into something that helps their community and as they go higher up in titles that helps there entire state,” said Emma.

She hopes to help and inspire the younger generation.

“I’m working with my team right now to centralize my campaign and looking at all the things I really enjoy and what I’m mostly passionate about I really love working with children and I love working with little girls at my studio. I’ve been volunteering with them the past four years,” said Kitchen.

Emma says she has no goals currently when she thinks of placing in Teen USA but just hopes to inspire and make change throughout West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.