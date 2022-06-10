Advertisement

Law barring abortions because of disability goes into effect

A new West Virginia law going into effect prevents patients from getting abortions because they...
A new West Virginia law going into effect prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A new West Virginia law going into effect prevents patients from getting abortions because they believe their child will be born with a disability.

The ban was signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice in March. It provides exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or in cases where a fetus is ``nonmedically viable.’’

It was one of the more controversial bills passed during the 2022 legislative session. Its supporters said it would help protect people with disabilities.

Others say the proposal was just another tool to further limit abortion in West Virginia, which is currently barred after 20 weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in the MOV
Severe weather strikes the Mid-Ohio Valley
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool
Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Jettie Belle Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Jettie Belle
WTAP News @ 11 - Roy Sees honored with a quilt of valor
WTAP News @ 11 - Roy Sees honored with a quilt of valor
WTAP News @ 11 - Gas Prices continue to increase
WTAP News @ 11 - Gas Prices continue to increase
World War II veteran and Belpre Resident Roy Sees was honored June 9 with a Quilt of Valor from...
Belpre World War II veteran Roy Sees honored with a Quilt of Valor