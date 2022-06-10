Advertisement

Obituary: Harrah, Doris L.

Doris L. Harrah Obit
Doris L. Harrah Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Doris L. Harrah, 86, of Marietta, OH passed away June 10, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 26, 1935, a daughter of the late Clyde and Katie Litton.

Doris was a homemaker. She volunteered with Hospice. She traveled to Honduras with Shoe Box Ministries and was a charter member of Christian Motorcycle Association. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and bowled in different leagues. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, camping, and traveling. She was a very giving person, and was always willing to donate monetarily, her time, and her love, which she had a lot to give. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Curtis Harrah of Arlington, TX, Wayne Harrah of Marietta, OH; sisters, Racheal Dissaurr, Jeanette Bloomer, and Patricia Jackson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Clinton Harrah; brothers, Lowell Litton, Merle Litton; sisters, Linda Jeffers and Arlene Riedel.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday June 13, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Harrah family.

