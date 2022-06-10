Advertisement

Obituary: Higgins, Kathleen Joan

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kathleen Joan Higgins, 86, of Marietta Ohio passed away June 8, 2022 at Waterview Pointe surrounded by her family.

Kattie was born on March 31, 1936 in Marietta Ohio to the late Lavinia Boothby VanWey and the late Robert VanWey.

On July 31, 1955 Kattie married James Higgins who preceded her in death. She was a member of Saint Bernards Catholic Church in Beverly Ohio. Kattie enjoyed calling square dances and singing in her band “The Mid-Nite Ramblers”. She made beautiful crafts and participated in the Warren Craft Show for many years. Kattie took pleasure in volunteering at the hospital, nursing homes, and the historical society.

Most of all, her greatest love was her family who called her Momma; daughter Diane Hicks (Chuck), grandchildren; Matthew Hicks (Meghan), Emily Seaman (Mike), and Jessica Anderson (Jared). Her great-grandchildren; Austin Seaman and Harper, Haydyn, and Hensley Hicks.Kattie is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years James Higgins, infant granddaughter Sarah Elizabeth Hicks, brothers Clifford VanWey, and Bill VanWey and sister-in-laws Ruth VanWey and Diane VanWey.

Leavitt funeral home in Belpre Ohio will handle all arrangements with calling hours from Monday June 13 from 6- 8pm and Tuesday June 14 from 9- 11am with the funeral led by Father Tim Kozak starting immediately after.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Waterview Pointe staff and MMH Palliative Care team for their kindness and care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Following the Mass, there will be a dinner at the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department.

