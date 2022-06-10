Obituary: Hupp, Pasty

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Patsy Hupp, 80 of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 17, 1941 in Jackson County, W.Va., to the late Bernard and Helen (Neville) Roush.

Patsy was an accountant, and after her retirement she spent her time as a volunteer doing tax returns for many people in our area. She loved spending time with her daughter and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Hupp, daughter, Kim (Tom) Seevers and sons Buddy (Connie) Hupp of Washington and Steve (Jackie) Hupp of Marietta; a grandson Jason Hupp and great grandchildren Braden, Courtney, and Jacob Howell all of Marietta In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy (Richard) Brown, Sandy Roush and brother, Jerry Roush.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13th at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 am Monday until the hour of service.

Messages of Sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

