Obituary: Pepper, Donald Eugene

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Eugene Pepper, 90, of Vienna, WV, died on June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family members. To everyone who knew him, he was “Pep.” Foremost, he was a committed husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was the life of the party, an instigator of far more playful antics than could be mentioned here (if you were on the receiving end of his antics, you know), a dubber of nicknames (if you were dubbed you were special to him), a passionate fisherman to his core, a lover of McDonald’s coffee and of music—many genres from choral to the Eagles (his sons-in-law will tell you), and right down to the likes of his children’s quartet.

Pep was born September 20, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV to the late Fred Holland and Jeanette Depue Pepper. Specifically, he was born on the Southside of Parkersburg where apparently everything was and is bigger and better in his humble opinion. He was a 1950 graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he played for a time on the Big Reds football team. From then on as the school slogan says, “Once a Big Red, always a Big Red” held true for Pep. Through his participation in the PHS Acapella Choir he developed an endearing respect for director, Esther Cunningham, and a lifelong appreciation for choral music.

In 1951 Pep enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He completed his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX. From there he went on to serve at various bases in Colorado, England, and Nevada, before finishing his service at Castle AFB in California in January of 1955.

While at Castle AFB, Pep met Edna Jean Pickrell, and they married on April 9, 1955. They then relocated to West Virginia and became the parents of four children: Jeanne Nelson (Allen), of Guntersville, AL; Fred Pepper (Kim), of Vincent, OH; Lori Wilson (Jerry), of Cleveland, TN; and Stewart Pepper (Kathy), of Vienna, WV.

In 1956, Pep began a 34 ½ year career with DuPont in Washington, WV, retiring in 1990. According to Pep, it was the “golden age” of DuPont. In addition to his regular duties, he would often take additional responsibilities upon himself such as administering inoculations to some of his co-workers, in order to prevent them from acquiring “nylon fever.” These extra-curricular responsibilities did not usually sit well with those in charge. But being the mischievous character he was, his antics made for many humorous stories that have been told throughout the years.

Pep was a little league baseball coach with the Vienna Recreation Program in the 1960′s where he mentored many youngsters. In 1979 he and some of his cronies chartered the McDonald’s Support Group, aka Coffee Club. Anyone who frequented the Vienna McDonald’s in the last 40 years no doubt encountered this group of characters. Same time, same table every day—morning and evening. Jim Kauffman, Buddy James, Joe Hanlon, George Nedeff, Tom Azinger, Fred Maher, Terry Stutler, Bob Bennett, Joe Thorpe, Paul Booth, Larry Brown, Jim Wigal, Terry Boone, Steve Stanley, Steve Carr, Denver Horn, and Dave Myers have been loyal friends to Pep, and the family would like to thank them for their support and concern during his last months.

Pep was an avid runner, running up to 10 miles a day in his earlier years and then walking 4 miles a day until recently, when he was no longer able. At some point he took up fishing, becoming a bass fisherman with Bass Masters and winning several tournaments. Fishing was his passion to the end. The family would especially like to thank Jerry Burkhart for his loyal friendship to their father and being a great fishing partner to him.

Preceding him in death are his parents, his beloved grandparents Abner and Della Pepper and Laura Katherine Depue; his beloved wife of 66 years, Edna Jean Pickrell Pepper; his sister Opal Pepper Vine; his brother Raymond Paul Pepper; and his grandson Mitchell Pepper. Survivors include his sister Patty Sue Pepper Pitts; his four children; his grandchildren—Hannah Pepper, Patrick Pepper (Kelly), Hadley Pepper, Jeremy Pepper (Rebecca), Katrina Jedamski (Graydon), Jessica Pepper, Cynthia Mallinson (Mac), and Marsha England; and great-grandchildren Weylin, Fauna, Daegan, Iris, Olivia, Daisy, Makayla, William, Harrison, Baker, Estell and Evelyn.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and support. Special thanks to his personal caregivers, Donna and T’onna Mills, for your tender, loving care of our beloved father.

Services for Pep will be held Tuesday, June 14th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held Monday the 13th, from 6-8pm and again an hour before the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parkersburg High School Acapella Choir, a group dear to Pep’s heart, at the following address:

Parkersburg High School Acapella Choir

c/o Jerry Kelly, Treasurer

905 33rd Street, Vienna, WV 26105

Checks payable to: PHS Acapella Choir – Memo line: In memory of Don Pepper

Dad, thank you for your commitment and love to your family, letting us humor you with our singing, and cheering us on in our endeavors. You were the most loyal and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. We will miss your presence at our gatherings and the humor you brought to them. We were blessed to have you for many years and are thankful that you are now resting peacefully in the Lord.

