Obituary: Stanley, Jettie Belle

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jettie Belle Stanley, 81, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital on June 9, 2022 after an undiagnosed condition causing loss of function of her lower extremities and immense pain. Her unremarkable strength and courage allowed her to endure what the medial field deemed necessary; however, she succumbed to something that was not necessary.

Jettie Belle worked hard all her life committing 20 + years t the banking industry working in Kentucky, Virginia, Connecticut and locally in Harrisville; worked as the Business Office Manager for Pine View Nursing and Rehab for another 20 years and then devoted 7 days a week to manage and maintain the Heritage Inn and Main Street Hair Studio to help make two local businesses successful.

Jettie Belle is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (Tate) and Hobart Stanley. She leaves the center of her world, her son, Michael “Sean” and daughter-in-law, Kelly, of Harrisville; the center of her universe, her grandson, Alec Stanley of Morgantown; and her adored dog and cats.

For all who knew her, she was strong, independent and generous. She prided herself in maintaining the family farm and her privacy was paramount. In accordance with her prearranged directives, there will be no services held with her final resting place on her beloved farm.

For those wishing to share a memory or offer words of comfort to the family, please visit, www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

For those wishing to pay monetary respects, please donate to the Ritchie County Humane Society in her name, 2220 Pullman Rd., Harrisville, WV 26362.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville was entrusted with her cremation services.

