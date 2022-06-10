Over 30+ trees were knocked down due to Wednesday’s storm at a local nature trail

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - After Wednesday nights storm, a local nature trail took severe tree damage from the winds.

The Washington Works Nature Trail took a lot of damage as more than 30 trees were knocked down.

according to Dave Johnson, a volunteer who maintains the trails, a gust front came through that knocked down many of the trees.

Johnson said that 6 of the 8 trails were impassable due to the trees being knocked down across them and that one of the trails is still currently impassable even after some clean up has been done.

Johnson shared why he thinks it is important to get the tree damage cleaned up as soon as possible.

”These trails are used very heavily by the community. In fact, there was a fellow out doing nature photography this morning when we were doing the cleaning up. We have a lot of families that come through and walk their dogs and study nature and so forth,” Johnson said.

Johnson says a volunteer crew was out this morning to start clearing the trails so visitors could still use them.

