Pet of the Week: Milky Way from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Milky Way! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Milky Way is a Pitbull and Labrador mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Milky Way is a very loving dog, and she knows how to show her affection for both adults and kids. She is two years old, and she is a big fan of most everyone she meets, but Milky Way isn’t too fond of cats. Beth and Don Underwood of the HSOV noted that Milky Way is spayed.

If you are looking to adopt Milky Way or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

