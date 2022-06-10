Advertisement

The Toss Around: Ethan Haught

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, Ritchie County quarterback Ethan Haught.

Fresh off their first ever football State Title win, Ethan talked about what it will be like to take that momentum into this season.

Ethan broke down what it is like to be a quarterback for the Ritchie County Rebels.

Heading into his senior year, Ethan looks forward to improving on his game and helping the young Rebel roster to another great season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in the MOV
Severe weather strikes the Mid-Ohio Valley
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool
Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Jana Meister, Pittsburgh Passion football player
Marietta resident competes for Pittsburgh Passion in the Women’s Football Alliance
CAPTAINS OF TEAM OHIO AND TEAM WEST VIRGINIA
27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game held at St. Marys High School
Marietta defeats Catholic University 7-0 in Cedar Rapids
Marietta defeats Catholic, advances in Div. III World Series
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in the semi-finals
Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class A baseball semi-finals