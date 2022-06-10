Advertisement

United Way Alliance adds new aspect to their upcoming 5k

WTAP News @ 5- United Way 5K
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way 5k will be back running on July 16.

The annual 5k will be introducing a new way to exercise to the event. Rucking will be introduced to those who participate in the 5k.

You’re probably asking what is rucking?

Rucking is a form of cardio that reduces the amount of pressure you put on your joints while running. You walk but with added weights to your back, it takes off up to 6x the amount of pressure you put on your joints from running and burn the same amount of calories.

United Way’s Executive Director, Stacy DeCicco, says introducing rucking was a way to find a fun and inexpensive exercise to do.

“We thought how do we get people to get on board. Sometimes a barrier to a new exercise program is buying a membership or buying equipment. Malcolm was explaining you can buy the equipment but you don’t have to so something fun that’s going to happen at the collar run is we’re going to ask you to ruck with canned food so grab any string bag or backpack in your house and throw some canned food in it,” DeCicco said.

United Way is hoping that while you are rucking in this years 5k that you do it with canned goods that will be donated at the finish line when you finish the race.

You can register and find out more information for the 5k at uwamov.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather in the MOV
Severe weather strikes the Mid-Ohio Valley
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
The cause of the incident is being investigated.
UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool
Waverly Standoff
UPDATE: More details released about police standoff in Waverly
A local fills up his tank, watching the price on the screen tick up.
Gas prices make locals think twice

Latest News

Emma Kitchen crowned Miss WV Teen USA
”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA
A Naval Officer is kayaking the entire Ohio River to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease
This Is Home: Naval Officer is kayaking the entire Ohio River to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease
30+ trees were knocked down due to Wednesday's storm
Over 30+ trees were knocked down due to Wednesday’s storm at a local nature trail
Jettie Belle Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Jettie Belle