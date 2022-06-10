United Way Alliance adds new aspect to their upcoming 5k

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way 5k will be back running on July 16.

The annual 5k will be introducing a new way to exercise to the event. Rucking will be introduced to those who participate in the 5k.

You’re probably asking what is rucking?

Rucking is a form of cardio that reduces the amount of pressure you put on your joints while running. You walk but with added weights to your back, it takes off up to 6x the amount of pressure you put on your joints from running and burn the same amount of calories.

United Way’s Executive Director, Stacy DeCicco, says introducing rucking was a way to find a fun and inexpensive exercise to do.

“We thought how do we get people to get on board. Sometimes a barrier to a new exercise program is buying a membership or buying equipment. Malcolm was explaining you can buy the equipment but you don’t have to so something fun that’s going to happen at the collar run is we’re going to ask you to ruck with canned food so grab any string bag or backpack in your house and throw some canned food in it,” DeCicco said.

United Way is hoping that while you are rucking in this years 5k that you do it with canned goods that will be donated at the finish line when you finish the race.

You can register and find out more information for the 5k at uwamov.com.

