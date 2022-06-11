Advertisement

“Enough is enough,” March For Our Lives Marietta call on lawmakers for change

March For Our Lives Marietta
March For Our Lives Marietta(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Organizers for March for Our Lives Marietta gathered today to call on lawmakers to make change in light of the Uvalde school shooting.

“I think we awakened a lot of people, and they realize that it’s we the people that are going to have to do things to change our gun culture in America,” March for Our Lives Marietta organizer, Betsy Cook, said.

Cook believes change will start by putting pressure on lawmakers with the force of the city behind them.

“We are taking a letter and we asked people to sign that today to Senator Portman who is one of the Ohio senators. We’re taking that to him on Tuesday we’ve had the letter signed by 2-300 people around Washington County,” Cook said.

She hopes that today’s march was a step in the right direction.

