Local middle schooler receives honorable mention in WV commission essay contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Landon Henthorn won honorable mention in the W.Va. commission essay contest.

Henthorn wrote about the impact our local county commission makes on our community.

Landon was awarded $50 for his achievement and is ecstatic to get the recognition.

He is moving on to high school next year but plans to keep writing but he credits a specific person with his success so far.

“I couldn’t have done it without Ms. Marlow, she was there to help me all the way and she is probably one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. She’s helped me so much,” Henthorn said.

