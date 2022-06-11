Vienna Ice Cream Social Returns

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s the unofficial start of the summer season in the MOV.

The Vienna Ice Cream Social was held Friday evening to help raise funds for the Vienna Fire Department.

The event has not been held for the last two years, thanks to Covid-19 and the Pandemic... but the turn-out Friday was exceptional.

Fire Chief Steve Scholl says he’s n ever seen more people turn out in support of the effort.

At times, lines for food, ice cream, cake, pies, hot dogs, and more wound around and out into the blocked off streets near the fire house.

Plenty of games kept the kids entertained, as well as a local band and give-aways for the adults.

All funds go to support the fire department and renew their equipment.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.