100 deadliest days of summer begin, Ohio State Highway Patrol looks to cut down on fatal crashes

100 Deadliest days of summer
100 Deadliest days of summer(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - From Memorial day to Labor day is what the Ohio State Highway Patrol classifies as the 100 deadliest days of summer.

This name comes from the amount of fatal crashes that happen in between these two holidays. Last year, in Ohio alone 400 crashes resulted in 434 deaths.

“It’s important for drivers to make responsible choices while traveling on Ohio’s roads for their own safety and the safety of others,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

The OSHP believes that the increase of fatal crashes is a direct correlation to the amount of people who travel more for vacations and other summer activities.

Sergeant Eric Knowlton gives suggestions on how to stay safe while traveling.

“Definitely give yourself enough time to get to where you are going, you don’t want to be in a rush to get there, slow down your speed always wear your seatbelt and just make sure you know where you’re going and know your direction of travel,” said Sergeant Eric Knowlton.

