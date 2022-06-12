Advertisement

Wood County Technical students complete manufacturing innovation challenge

Manufacturing innovation challenge
Manufacturing innovation challenge(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County technical students completed the manufacturing innovation challenge.

The challenge was made to provide West Virginia students with topics to focus on manufacturing careers.

For this groups challenge they had to automate and update a pill dye cleaner for pharmaceutical use. Program director, Monica Cross, says she believes programs like these give students the real world experience.

“These types of projects provide real world experience. We’re trying to increase awareness about these types of jobs, what modern manufacturing looks like, the type of skills and the highly technical skills that are now in modern factories,” Cross said.

Cross also believes that these programs give students opportunities to find a career path they enjoy when they graduate.

