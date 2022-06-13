Bill Auxier Memorial 7-on-7 football camp held in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The first ever Bill Auxier memorial 7-on-7 football camp was held in St. Marys.

The late Bill Auxier was a huge part of the community, and this football camp was a chance to honor his legacy as well as put different teams against each other on the gridiron early in the summer.

There were five high schools in attendance at the first ever event including, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Parkersburg, Cameron and Frontier.

It was a chance for the teams that do not typically play each other a chance to go up against outside competition.

