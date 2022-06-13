Advertisement

Bill Auxier Memorial 7-on-7 football camp held in St. Marys

WTAP News @ 6- St. Marys pkg
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The first ever Bill Auxier memorial 7-on-7 football camp was held in St. Marys.

The late Bill Auxier was a huge part of the community, and this football camp was a chance to honor his legacy as well as put different teams against each other on the gridiron early in the summer.

There were five high schools in attendance at the first ever event including, Ritchie County, St. Marys, Parkersburg, Cameron and Frontier.

It was a chance for the teams that do not typically play each other a chance to go up against outside competition.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Kitchen crowned Miss WV Teen USA
”I just remember wiping a tear away and that’s it.” Local girl crowned Miss West Virginia Teen USA
Legal handgun carriers will soon no longer need a license to conceal carry.
Ohio will be a constitutional carry state starting Monday
March For Our Lives Marietta
“Enough is enough,” March For Our Lives Marietta call on lawmakers for change
Landon Henthorn runner up in WV commission essay competition
Local middle schooler receives honorable mention in WV commission essay contest
100 Deadliest days of summer
100 deadliest days of summer begin, Ohio State Highway Patrol looks to cut down on fatal crashes

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - St. Marys pkg
Toss Around: Ethan Haught
The Toss Around: Ethan Haught
Jana Meister, Pittsburgh Passion football player
Marietta resident competes for Pittsburgh Passion in the Women’s Football Alliance
CAPTAINS OF TEAM OHIO AND TEAM WEST VIRGINIA
27th Annual Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis Football Game held at St. Marys High School